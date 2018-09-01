Justin Upton exits game with injury

Two days after getting reinstated from the 10-day disabled list, Angels outfielder Justin Upton found himself making an early exit from Saturday’s game against the Astros after sustaining an undisclosed injury. The incident occurred in the bottom of the fifth inning, when George Springer hit a pop fly to shallow left field. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons tracked the ball back through the outfield and narrowly avoided a collision with Upton, who appeared to trip on the grass and remained on the ground for several seconds before getting up and walking off the field.

Upton returned to bat in the top of the sixth, but did not take his position in left field and was promptly replaced by Kaleb Cowart for the remainder of the game. Prior to the injury, Upton went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against 25-year-old Houston rookie Josh James, who tossed five frames of three-run, nine-strikeout ball in his major league debut. The 31-year-old outfielder is batting .265/.349/.467 with 26 home runs and a .732 OPS through 533 plate appearances this year.

The Angels are currently tied 3-3 with the Astros in the bottom of the eighth inning.