Cubs reinstate Kris Bryant from 10-day disabled list

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start in Saturday’s game against the Phillies, per a club announcement. Bryant hasn’t appeared in the majors since July 23, when he suffered another bout of chronic left shoulder soreness, but has made steady progress in a lengthy rehab stint since then.

Despite losing nearly nine weeks of the regular season to shoulder issues, the 26-year-old infielder maintained a healthy .276/.380/.474 batting line, 11 home runs and an .854 OPS through 358 plate appearances in 2018. As this is the first protracted absence he’s taken from the game, it’s not certain that he’ll be able to produce the kind of All Star-level output the Cubs saw from him over the last three years, though he managed to successfully complete his latest rehab assignment in Triple-A without signs of further setbacks.

With the return of the 40-man roster, the Cubs also reinstated Addison Russell from the 10-day DL (left middle finger sprain) on Saturday, though they don’t expect to use him as much more than a defensive replacement for the time being. James Norwood, Terrance Gore, and Taylor Davis were brought up from Triple-A Iowa as well.