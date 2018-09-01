Cubs place Jason Heyward on 10-day disabled list

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness, per a team announcement on Friday. It’s not yet known how long he’ll be away from the team. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Dillon Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.
Heyward, 29, sustained the injury in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Braves after making a diving attempt on a Freddie Freeman two-run triple. While he was eventually able to stand and walk off the field, he was not available to start again for the team’s series opener against the Phillies on Friday. Given that rosters expanded on Saturday, there’s no reason for the Cubs to rush him back to his starting gig, and it can be assumed that he’ll take a few weeks to make a full recovery rather than run the risk of aggravating his condition any further.
Prior to the incident, Heyward maintained a .275/.342/.399 batting line with seven home runs and a .740 OPS through 451 plate appearances with the team. This is his second trip to the disabled list in 2018 following the concussion he suffered in mid-May.
Maples, meanwhile, is slated to take Heyward’s spot on the roster as the outfielder works his way back to full health. The 26-year-old righty recorded 10 saves in Triple-A along with a 2.79 ERA, 9.1 BB/9 and 17.5 SO/9 through 38 2/3 innings. During his last handful of games at the major league level, he failed to make as strong of an impression, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks despite striking out six of 17 batters faced.
Pirates third baseman David Freese was dealt to the Dodgers just prior to Friday’s deadline, according to an official announcement. They received minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez in the trade.
Freese was riding out the last leg of a two-year, $11 million contract he signed with the Pirates back in August 2016, and was due $4.25 million in 2018 with a $6 million club option (and $500,000 buyout) for 2019. The 35-year-old has been one of the most stable producers on the Pirates’ roster all season and entered September slashing .282/.336/.444 with nine home runs and a .780 OPS through 265 plate appearances. In Los Angeles, he’ll likely slot into a utility role down the stretch and play back-up to Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger at first base.
Pittsburgh GM Neal Huntington also released a statement on the nature of the deal, adding that the club “made the difficult decision to trade David to give him an opportunity to pursue a World Series Championship” — something the veteran infielder hasn’t had the chance to do since his run with the Angels in 2014. Freese received his first and only championship title with the Cardinals in 2011, when he earned MVP honors after hitting a rare extra-inning, walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the World Series.
Valdez, 20, made a brief appearance in the Dominican Summer League this year, batting .230/.343/.412 with 21 extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases and a .755 OPS in 242 PA. The Pirates are also expected to receive a player to be named later in exchange for infielder Adeiny Hechavarria, whom they dealt to the Yankees in yet another deadline deal on Friday.