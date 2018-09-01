Cubs place Jason Heyward on 10-day disabled list

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right hamstring tightness, per a team announcement on Friday. It’s not yet known how long he’ll be away from the team. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Dillon Maples was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to take his place on the roster.

Heyward, 29, sustained the injury in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s game against the Braves after making a diving attempt on a Freddie Freeman two-run triple. While he was eventually able to stand and walk off the field, he was not available to start again for the team’s series opener against the Phillies on Friday. Given that rosters expanded on Saturday, there’s no reason for the Cubs to rush him back to his starting gig, and it can be assumed that he’ll take a few weeks to make a full recovery rather than run the risk of aggravating his condition any further.

Prior to the incident, Heyward maintained a .275/.342/.399 batting line with seven home runs and a .740 OPS through 451 plate appearances with the team. This is his second trip to the disabled list in 2018 following the concussion he suffered in mid-May.

Maples, meanwhile, is slated to take Heyward’s spot on the roster as the outfielder works his way back to full health. The 26-year-old righty recorded 10 saves in Triple-A along with a 2.79 ERA, 9.1 BB/9 and 17.5 SO/9 through 38 2/3 innings. During his last handful of games at the major league level, he failed to make as strong of an impression, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks despite striking out six of 17 batters faced.