Yankees finalize trade for Andrew McCutchen

By Bill BaerAug 31, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
11:46 AM: The deal is official. The Yankees have acquired Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants along with cash considerations in exchange for minor league infielder Abiatal Avelino and minor league righty Juan De Paula.

The cash considerations are no small matter. McCutchen is not owed much for the remainder of the year — only about $2.5 million — but as both the Giants and the Yankees are very close to the luxury tax threshold and do not wish to exceed it, they needed to split that money up in a pretty precise way.

McCutchen will be with the Yankees for the season’s final month and, as it appears likely, the Wild Card game. If they proceed beyond that it’ll be the playoffs followed by free agency for the 2013 NL MVP. For now, he’ll look like this, absent the beard of course:

THURSDAY: ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Yankees have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Giants in exchange for a pair of prospects. One of those prospects is middle infielder Abiatal Avelino, Sherman notes. The other prospect is not yet known.

Aaron Judge has taken longer than expected to recover from a fractured wrist, so McCutchen gives them some extra punch until Judge comes back.

McCutchen, 31, has hit .255/.357/.415 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 568 plate appearances this season with the Giants. He’s owed the remainder of his $14.75 million salary and is a free agent after the season.

Avelino, 23, is rated as the No. 23 prospect in the Yankees’ system. This season, between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Avelino hit .287/.333/.446 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI across 501 trips to the plate.

Yankees activate Gary Sanchez

By Ashley VarelaSep 1, 2018, 3:12 PM EDT
The Yankees have activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list in advance of Saturday’s game against the Tigers, making this the first start the young backstop has seen in nearly six weeks. Sanchez recently completed a four-game rehab stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was given an off day on Friday so that the team could recall him when rosters expanded instead of making an additional move.

It’s been a rough road to recovery for the 25-year-old Sanchez, who was sent to the DL twice after sustaining multiple groin injuries this summer. Following a breakout All-Star performance in 2017, he worked through just 66 games in 2018 and batted a career-low .188/.283/.416 with 14 home runs and a .699 OPS through 279 plate appearances. Whether or not he can return to the .275+ average, 30+ home run pace he set last year remains to be seen.

The Yankees also added Andrew McCutchen, Adeiny Hechavarria, Luis Cessa, Tyler Wade, and recently-signed Stephen Tarpley to the roster as part of the standard September expansion. As for other updates to the disabled list, which currently carries Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman, and Didi Gregorius, among a handful of others, it doesn’t look like there are any imminent changes to be made, though Gregorius could be reinstated as soon as Friday if he continues to progress in his recovery from a left heel injury.