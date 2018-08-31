Royals trade Drew Butera to Rockies

The trading season’s backup catcher musical chairs game continues as it was just announced that the the Royals have traded Drew Butera to the Colorado Rockies for pitcher Jerry Vasto.
Butera is having a, well, Drew Butera-like season, hitting .188/.259/.289 in 166 plate appearances across 51 games, primarily as Sal Perez’s backup. In Colorado he’ll fit someplace alongside Chris Iannetta and Tony Wolters. And yeah, you figure they’ll both be there. The Rockies were carrying three catchers in July and early August so with expanded rosters they’re likely to do the same with Butera in house.
Meanwhile, watch your milk cartons for Tom Murphy, once a well-thought-of prospect who the Rockies have decided to bury on the roster under subpar veterans for years and years despite, generally, hitting decently whenever he has been given the the opportunity. He was one of those three catchers earlier in the month and didn’t hit too well this year, but he still hit better than Butera. I guess you have to ask Bud Black what the deal is.
The Yankees have activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list in advance of Saturday’s game against the Tigers, making this the first start the young backstop has seen in nearly six weeks. Sanchez recently completed a four-game rehab stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was given an off day on Friday so that the team could recall him when rosters expanded instead of making an additional move.
It’s been a rough road to recovery for the 25-year-old Sanchez, who was sent to the DL twice after sustaining multiple groin injuries this summer. Following a breakout All-Star performance in 2017, he worked through just 66 games in 2018 and batted a career-low .188/.283/.416 with 14 home runs and a .699 OPS through 279 plate appearances. Whether or not he can return to the .275+ average, 30+ home run pace he set last year remains to be seen.
The Yankees also added Andrew McCutchen, Adeiny Hechavarria, Luis Cessa, Tyler Wade, and recently-signed Stephen Tarpley to the roster as part of the standard September expansion. As for other updates to the disabled list, which currently carries Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman, and Didi Gregorius, among a handful of others, it doesn’t look like there are any imminent changes to be made, though Gregorius could be reinstated as soon as Friday if he continues to progress in his recovery from a left heel injury.