Royals trade Drew Butera to Rockies

The trading season’s backup catcher musical chairs game continues as it was just announced that the the Royals have traded Drew Butera to the Colorado Rockies for pitcher Jerry Vasto.

Butera is having a, well, Drew Butera-like season, hitting .188/.259/.289 in 166 plate appearances across 51 games, primarily as Sal Perez’s backup. In Colorado he’ll fit someplace alongside Chris Iannetta and Tony Wolters. And yeah, you figure they’ll both be there. The Rockies were carrying three catchers in July and early August so with expanded rosters they’re likely to do the same with Butera in house.

Meanwhile, watch your milk cartons for Tom Murphy, once a well-thought-of prospect who the Rockies have decided to bury on the roster under subpar veterans for years and years despite, generally, hitting decently whenever he has been given the the opportunity. He was one of those three catchers earlier in the month and didn’t hit too well this year, but he still hit better than Butera. I guess you have to ask Bud Black what the deal is.

