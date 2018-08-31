Yankees finalize their trade for Andrew McCutchen

11:46 AM: The deal is official. The Yankees have acquired Andrew McCutchen from the San Francisco Giants along with cash considerations in exchange for minor league infielder Abiatal Avelino and minor league righty Juan De Paula.
The cash considerations are no small matter. McCutchen is not owed much for the remainder of the year — only about $2.5 million — but as both the Giants and the Yankees are very close to the luxury tax threshold and do not wish to exceed it, they needed to split that money up in a pretty precise way.
McCutchen will be with the Yankees for the season’s final month and, as it appears likely, the Wild Card game. If they proceed beyond that it’ll be the playoffs followed by free agency for the 2013 NL MVP. For now, he’ll look like this, absent the beard of course:
THURSDAY: ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Yankees have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Giants in exchange for a pair of prospects. One of those prospects is middle infielder Abiatal Avelino, Sherman notes. The other prospect is not yet known.
Aaron Judge has taken longer than expected to recover from a fractured wrist, so McCutchen gives them some extra punch until Judge comes back.
McCutchen, 31, has hit .255/.357/.415 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 568 plate appearances this season with the Giants. He’s owed the remainder of his $14.75 million salary and is a free agent after the season.
Avelino, 23, is rated as the No. 23 prospect in the Yankees’ system. This season, between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Avelino hit .287/.333/.446 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI across 501 trips to the plate.
For better or for worse, spitting is as big a part of baseball as hot dogs and apple pie. If you used a pencil and paper to count how many times players spit during a game you’d go through three or four Ticonderoga HBs a night. It’s ubiquitous. It’s u-spit-quitous.
Yet a ballplayer spitting was held to have been in violation of the rules last night. Guilty of an act of expectorational deception! The spitter in question, Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz. His spit occurred in the second inning with runners on first and second, and when he spit the umps called him for a balk. I am not kidding.
I mean, just look how egregious and horrifyingly deceptive this is!
In case you missed that, here it is in isolation:
That is . . . one of the most pathetic calls I’ve ever seen.
The balk rule exists to prevent a pitcher from deceiving the baserunners, typically by faking the starting-and-stopping of a pitching motion or by otherwise fidgeting in such a way as to make it unclear as to whether he is delivering a pitch or not. If you can find the deception in that “movement” you’ve got better eyes than I do.
The consequences of that ridiculous call were pretty significant too. Instead of runners on first and second with nobody out it was runners on second and third. The next batter grounded out to second, scoring a run that would not have scored absent the balk call and prevented what could very well have been a double play. The next batter up grounded to second as well, with another run scoring when the second baseman committed an error as he threw home. Which, again, he would not be doing absent the balk. You can’t assume double plays and, at some point, the chain of causation from a given event must break as an inning proceeds, but it’s not unreasonable to say that the crap balk call led to two Cubs runs that would not have otherwise scored.
Final score: Cubs 5, Braves 4. That obviously pleased the Cubs. I’m guessing that pleased the Phillies too, who gained a half game in the standings on Atlanta. The Braves and Brewers, though, are likely far less pleased.