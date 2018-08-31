Josh Donaldson
Report: Josh Donaldson traded to Indians

By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2018, 9:36 PM EDT
Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson has been acquired by the Indians, per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports. While Donaldson cleared revocable trade waivers earlier in the week, it was not immediately clear where he was headed as the Cardinals, Phillies, Braves, and Yankees were also thought to be in the mix for his services. The trade — including the return the Blue Jays stand to receive in the deal — has yet to be confirmed by the teams.

It’s been touch-and-go with the three-time All-Star this year, especially in light of his lengthy recovery from a calf injury sustained in late May. When healthy, Donaldson slashed a robust .270/.385/.559 with 33 home runs and 5.1 fWAR for the club in 2017 and was even nominated for NL MVP, but he’s effectively remained on the shelf for the bulk of 2018 after starting the year with a .234/.333/.423 batting line through his first 159 plate appearances.

Now that Donaldson has officially started in on a rehab stint, however, a return to the field during the last month of the season doesn’t seem entirely out of the question. Assuming he proves both healthy and effective at the plate, as he has been in years past, the 32-year-old slugger figures to make a significant impact in a lineup that already boasts Jose Ramirez, Michael Brantley, and Edwin Encarnacion at its core. His acquisition should also give the Indians greater flexibility out on the field, where current third baseman Ramirez might be able to shift back to second base and second baseman Jason Kipnis could be reassigned to the outfield.

Report: Brewers acquire Gio Gonzalez from Nationals

Gio Gonzalez
By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
The Brewers have acquired left-hander Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals in exchange for two minor leaguers, according to multiple reports from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB.com’s Jamal Collier. It’s not yet clear which players will be returned to the Nationals, however, and neither team has officially announced the swap.

Gonzalez, 32, came off of one of his best seasons with the team in 2018 after posting a 15-9 record in 32 starts with a 2.96 ERA and 3.3 fWAR and earning consideration for the 2017 NL Cy Young Award. This year has been a slightly different story: he’s compiled a 7-11 record in 27 starts and produced a 4.57 ERA, 4.3 BB/9, 7.8 SO/9 and just 1.4 fWAR through 145 2/3 innings so far. Over the last month, he’s been on shaky ground as well, dragging a 7.47 ERA over just 31 1/3 innings as he struggled to make it past the fifth inning in five of seven starts.

Even taking his recent slump into account, the lefty has consistently proven to be an above-average starter for an above-.500 team, and will aim to finish strong as the Brewers make a push for the playoffs next month. He’s still owed $2 million of the $12 million club option that was exercised for 2018 and is scheduled to enter free agency in the fall.