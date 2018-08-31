Getty Images

Josh Donaldson cleared waivers, to be traded before tonight’s deadline

By Craig CalcaterraAug 31, 2018, 2:39 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jon Heyman reports that Josh Donaldson has cleared revocable waivers and can now be traded to any team. It is now expected that he will, in fact, be traded before tonight’s midnight waiver deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Cardinals “have emerged as favorites” to land Donaldson, though multiple teams will no doubt take a crack at him given the low risk, potentially high-reward he presents. Both the Indians and the Braves have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Donaldson has been working his way back from a calf injury that has consumed most of his 2018 season, but between 2015-17 he hit a combined .285/.387/.559 while averaging 37 homers and 100 RBI, along with winning an MVP Award.

Brewers to acquire Xavier Cedeno from the White Sox

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraAug 31, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno from Chicago White Sox.

Cedeno has been pretty darn good in 33 relief appearances this year, posting a 2.84 ERA and holding lefties to a line of .209/.277/.326. Not that he’s been just a lefty specialist. He’s actually faced righties 12 more times than lefties.

No word on what’s heading back to Chicago, though it’s likely not too much.