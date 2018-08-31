Jason Heyward to miss some time with tweaked hamstring

Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward was hurt while diving for liner off the bat of Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in the fifth inning of last night’s game. The ball ended up going for a two-run triple. Heyward tweaked his hamstring.

Heyward was able to walk off the field, but he left the game in favor of Alberto Almora. After the game Joe Maddon said Heyward will likely have to miss a couple of games, though they’ll also likely reevaluate him today after a night’s sleep to see if things are worse than they appear.

Heyward is hitting .275/.342/.399 with seven homers on the season, though he’s providing his usual solid defense. If he has to miss more than just those couple of games, the Cubs will certainly miss him.

Follow @craigcalcaterra