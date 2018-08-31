Getty Images

Dodgers acquire Ryan Madson from the Nationals

By Craig CalcaterraAug 31, 2018, 1:59 PM EDT
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired reliever Ryan Madson from the Washington Nationals. One player is reported to be heading back to Washington in the deal, but his identity is not yet known.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a train wreck of late and they’re hoping that Madson can help matters. Whether he can or not is an open question. His 2018 season has been among the worst of his career. He’s currently 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA while his strikeout rate has gone down and his walk and hit rate have shot up this year.

Still, he’s a new face and some relievers have seen their seasons turn around with a change of scenery in the past, so why not take a gamble?

Cubs likely to sign Jaime Garcia

By Craig CalcaterraAug 31, 2018, 3:23 PM EDT
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Chicago Cubs are likely to sign free agent pitcher Jaime Garcia.

Garcia was released by the Blue Jays on Wednesday after putting together a disappointing 2018 campaign. Signed to a $10 million deal last offseason, with either option years or a $2 million buyout for 2019, Garcia compiled a 3-6 record and a 5.93 ERA in 13 starts and 12 relief appearances. the Jays are on the hook for the money. The Cubs, if they do sign him, will pay the minimum for the rest of the way.