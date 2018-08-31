Dodgers acquire Ryan Madson from the Nationals

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired reliever Ryan Madson from the Washington Nationals. One player is reported to be heading back to Washington in the deal, but his identity is not yet known.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been a train wreck of late and they’re hoping that Madson can help matters. Whether he can or not is an open question. His 2018 season has been among the worst of his career. He’s currently 2-5 with a 5.28 ERA while his strikeout rate has gone down and his walk and hit rate have shot up this year.

Still, he’s a new face and some relievers have seen their seasons turn around with a change of scenery in the past, so why not take a gamble?

