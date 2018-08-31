Cubs likely to sign Jaime Garcia

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Chicago Cubs are likely to sign free agent pitcher Jaime Garcia.
Garcia was released by the Blue Jays on Wednesday after putting together a disappointing 2018 campaign. Signed to a $10 million deal last offseason, with either option years or a $2 million buyout for 2019, Garcia compiled a 3-6 record and a 5.93 ERA in 13 starts and 12 relief appearances. the Jays are on the hook for the money. The Cubs, if they do sign him, will pay the minimum for the rest of the way.
Jon Heyman reports that Josh Donaldson has cleared revocable waivers and can now be traded to any team. It is now expected that he will, in fact, be traded before tonight’s midnight waiver deadline.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Cardinals “have emerged as favorites” to land Donaldson, though multiple teams will no doubt take a crack at him given the low risk, potentially high-reward he presents. Both the Indians and the Braves have been mentioned as potential suitors.
Donaldson has been working his way back from a calf injury that has consumed most of his 2018 season, but between 2015-17 he hit a combined .285/.387/.559 while averaging 37 homers and 100 RBI, along with winning an MVP Award.