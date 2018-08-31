Cubs likely to sign Jaime Garcia

Jon Heyman reports that Josh Donaldson has cleared revocable waivers and can now be traded to any team. It is now expected that he will, in fact, be traded before tonight’s midnight waiver deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Cardinals “have emerged as favorites” to land Donaldson, though multiple teams will no doubt take a crack at him given the low risk, potentially high-reward he presents. Both the Indians and the Braves have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Donaldson has been working his way back from a calf injury that has consumed most of his 2018 season, but between 2015-17 he hit a combined .285/.387/.559 while averaging 37 homers and 100 RBI, along with winning an MVP Award.

