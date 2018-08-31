Brewers to acquire Xavier Cedeno from the White Sox

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno from Chicago White Sox.
Cedeno has been pretty darn good in 33 relief appearances this year, posting a 2.84 ERA and holding lefties to a line of .209/.277/.326. Not that he’s been just a lefty specialist. He’s actually faced righties 12 more times than lefties.
No word on what’s heading back to Chicago, though it’s likely not too much.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Chicago Cubs are likely to sign free agent pitcher Jaime Garcia.
Garcia was released by the Blue Jays on Wednesday after putting together a disappointing 2018 campaign. Signed to a $10 million deal last offseason, with either option years or a $2 million buyout for 2019, Garcia compiled a 3-6 record and a 5.93 ERA in 13 starts and 12 relief appearances. the Jays are on the hook for the money. The Cubs, if they do sign him, will pay the minimum for the rest of the way.