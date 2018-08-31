Brewers to acquire Xavier Cedeno from the White Sox

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno from Chicago White Sox.

Cedeno has been pretty darn good in 33 relief appearances this year, posting a 2.84 ERA and holding lefties to a line of .209/.277/.326. Not that he’s been just a lefty specialist. He’s actually faced righties 12 more times than lefties.

No word on what’s heading back to Chicago, though it’s likely not too much.

