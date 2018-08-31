Gio Gonzalez
Brewers acquire Gio Gonzalez from Nationals

By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2018, 7:25 PM EDT
The Brewers have acquired left-hander Gio Gonzalez from the Nationals in exchange for two minor leaguers, the teams announced Friday. The Nationals received infielders KJ Harrison and Gilbert Lara in the swap.

Gonzalez, 32, came off of one of his best seasons with the team in 2018 after posting a 15-9 record in 32 starts with a 2.96 ERA and 3.3 fWAR and earning consideration for the 2017 NL Cy Young Award. This year has been a slightly different story: he’s compiled a 7-11 record in 27 starts and produced a 4.57 ERA, 4.3 BB/9, 7.8 SO/9 and just 1.4 fWAR through 145 2/3 innings so far. Over the last month, he’s been on shaky ground as well, dragging a 7.47 ERA over just 31 1/3 innings as he struggled to make it past the fifth inning in five of seven starts.

Even taking his recent slump into account, the lefty has consistently proven to be an above-average starter for an above-.500 team, and will aim to finish strong as the Brewers make a push for the playoffs next month. He’s still owed $2 million of the $12 million club option that was exercised for 2018 and is scheduled to enter free agency in the fall.

Brewers acquire Curtis Granderson from Jays

Curtis Granderson
By Ashley VarelaAug 31, 2018, 11:54 PM EDT
In yet another deadline deal on Friday, the Brewers added outfielder Curtis Granderson to their ranks in a swap with the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays will receive minor leaguer Demi Orimoloye in exchange for the outfielder.

Granderson, 37, signed a one-year, $5 million pact with Toronto back in January. While the veteran outfielder is far removed from his All-Star days, he’s maintained a decent, if underwhelming .243/.340/.429 batting line with 11 home runs, a .769 OPS and 0.4 fWAR through 348 plate appearances for the Blue Jays in 2018. Given that the team intends to continue rebuilding over the winter and Granderson is facing free agency again, it made sense for the Jays to grab what farm system depth they could while allowing the outfielder to finish out the year with a potential postseason contender.

In return, they Blue Jays will add 21-year-old Orimoloye to their ranks. The young outfielder was promoted to High-A Carolina in mid-June and turned in a combined .247/.322/.391 with 12 home runs, 22 stolen bases and a .713 OPS in 522 PA at the Single-A and High-A levels.