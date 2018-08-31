Brewers acquire Curtis Granderson from Blue Jays

In yet another deadline deal on Friday, the Brewers added outfielder Curtis Granderson to their ranks in a swap with the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays will receive minor leaguer Demi Orimoloye in exchange for the outfielder.

Granderson, 37, signed a one-year, $5 million pact with Toronto back in January. While the veteran outfielder is far removed from his All-Star days, he’s maintained a decent, if underwhelming .243/.340/.429 batting line with 11 home runs, a .769 OPS and 0.4 fWAR through 348 plate appearances for the Blue Jays in 2018. Given that the team intends to continue rebuilding over the winter and Granderson is facing free agency again, it made sense for the Jays to grab what farm system depth they could while allowing the outfielder to finish out the year with a potential postseason contender.

In return, they Blue Jays will add 21-year-old Orimoloye to their ranks. The young outfielder was promoted to High-A Carolina in mid-June and turned in a combined .247/.322/.391 with 12 home runs, 22 stolen bases and a .713 OPS in 522 PA at the Single-A and High-A levels.