Brewers acquire Curtis Granderson from Blue Jays

In yet another deadline deal on Friday, the Brewers added outfielder Curtis Granderson to their ranks in a swap with the Blue Jays. The Blue Jays will receive minor leaguer Demi Orimoloye in exchange for the outfielder.
Granderson, 37, signed a one-year, $5 million pact with Toronto back in January. While the veteran outfielder is far removed from his All-Star days, he’s maintained a decent, if underwhelming .243/.340/.429 batting line with 11 home runs, a .769 OPS and 0.4 fWAR through 348 plate appearances for the Blue Jays in 2018. Given that the team intends to continue rebuilding over the winter and Granderson is facing free agency again, it made sense for the Jays to grab what farm system depth they could while allowing the outfielder to finish out the year with a potential postseason contender.
In return, they Blue Jays will add 21-year-old Orimoloye to their ranks. The young outfielder was promoted to High-A Carolina in mid-June and turned in a combined .247/.322/.391 with 12 home runs, 22 stolen bases and a .713 OPS in 522 PA at the Single-A and High-A levels.
The Yankees have activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list in advance of Saturday’s game against the Tigers, making this the first start the young backstop has seen in nearly six weeks. Sanchez recently completed a four-game rehab stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was given an off day on Friday so that the team could recall him when rosters expanded instead of making an additional move.
It’s been a rough road to recovery for the 25-year-old Sanchez, who was sent to the DL twice after sustaining multiple groin injuries this summer. Following a breakout All-Star performance in 2017, he worked through just 66 games in 2018 and batted a career-low .188/.283/.416 with 14 home runs and a .699 OPS through 279 plate appearances. Whether or not he can return to the .275+ average, 30+ home run pace he set last year remains to be seen.
The Yankees also added Andrew McCutchen, Adeiny Hechavarria, Luis Cessa, Tyler Wade, and recently-signed Stephen Tarpley to the roster as part of the standard September expansion. As for other updates to the disabled list, which currently carries Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman, and Didi Gregorius, among a handful of others, it doesn’t look like there are any imminent changes to be made, though Gregorius could be reinstated as soon as Friday if he continues to progress in his recovery from a left heel injury.