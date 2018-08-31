Athletics acquire Cory Gearrin from the Rangers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Texas Rangers have traded reliever Cory Gearrin to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega.

Gearrin will bolster and A’s bullpen that was already a team strength and, given the A’s thin rotation, may have to carry more than its fair share of the load in the season’s final month.

Gearrin started the season in the Bay Area while beginning his fourth season with the Giants. They dealt him to Texas last month and now he’s heading back to California. Between the Giants and the Rangers he has a 3.51 ERA in 56 appearances and a K/bb ratio of 51/19 in 51.1 innings.

Follow @craigcalcaterra