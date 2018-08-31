Getty Images

Athletics acquire Cory Gearrin from the Rangers

By Craig CalcaterraAug 31, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
The Texas Rangers have traded reliever Cory Gearrin to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league right-handers Abdiel Mendoza and Teodoro Ortega.

Gearrin will bolster and A’s bullpen that was already a team strength and, given the A’s thin rotation, may have to carry more than its fair share of the load in the season’s final month.

Gearrin started the season in the Bay Area while beginning his fourth season with the Giants. They dealt him to Texas last month and now he’s heading back to California. Between the Giants and the Rangers he has a 3.51 ERA in 56 appearances and a K/bb ratio of 51/19 in 51.1 innings.

Brewers to acquire Xavier Cedeno from the White Sox

By Craig CalcaterraAug 31, 2018, 3:38 PM EDT
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring lefty reliever Xavier Cedeno from Chicago White Sox.

Cedeno has been pretty darn good in 33 relief appearances this year, posting a 2.84 ERA and holding lefties to a line of .209/.277/.326. Not that he’s been just a lefty specialist. He’s actually faced righties 12 more times than lefties.

No word on what’s heading back to Chicago, though it’s likely not too much.