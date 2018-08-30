Shohei Ohtani to return to mound on Sunday

Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound and start on Sunday against the Astros in Houston, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

Ohtani, 24, hasn’t pitched since June 6. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. He returned as a hitter on July 3 and has batted .261/.333/.555 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 133 plate appearances since then.

Overall, Ohtani is hitting .275/.352/.545 with 15 homers and 43 RBI in 262 PA in his first season in the majors. When he returns to the mound, he’ll look to improve on his 4-1 record, 3.10 ERA, and 61/20 K/BB ratio across 49 1/3 innings.

