Shohei Ohtani to return to mound on Sunday

Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound and start on Sunday against the Astros in Houston, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Ohtani, 24, hasn’t pitched since June 6. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. He returned as a hitter on July 3 and has batted .261/.333/.555 with nine home runs and 23 RBI in 133 plate appearances since then.
Overall, Ohtani is hitting .275/.352/.545 with 15 homers and 43 RBI in 262 PA in his first season in the majors. When he returns to the mound, he’ll look to improve on his 4-1 record, 3.10 ERA, and 61/20 K/BB ratio across 49 1/3 innings.
Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Diamondbacks will acquire catcher Chris Stewart from the Braves. The Braves will receive cash or a player to be named later from the D-Backs, per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.
Stewart, 36, appeared in only five major league games for the Braves, all coming at the beginning of the season. He played in 47 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .219/.299/.277 in 156 plate appearances.
The Braves acquired catcher René Rivera off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday, so they have some solid catching depth along with Kurt Suzuki and Tyler Flowers. Stewart will provide catching depth for the D-Backs, who have John Ryan Murphy, Jeff Mathis, and Alex Avila already behind the plate.