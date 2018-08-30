Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Report: Yankees acquire Andrew McCutchen from Giants

By Bill BaerAug 30, 2018, 11:10 PM EDT
ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Yankees have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Giants in exchange for a pair of prospects. One of those prospects is middle infielder Abiatal Avelino, Sherman notes. The other prospect is not yet known.

Aaron Judge has taken longer than expected to recover from a fractured wrist, so McCutchen gives them some extra punch until Judge comes back.

McCutchen, 31, has hit .255/.357/.415 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 568 plate appearances this season with the Giants. He’s owed the remainder of his $14.75 million salary and is a free agent after the season.

Avelino, 23, is rated as the No. 23 prospect in the Yankees’ system. This season, between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Avelino hit .287/.333/.446 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI across 501 trips to the plate.

Giancarlo Stanton becomes fifth-fastest to 300 home runs

By Bill BaerAug 30, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton became the fifth-fastest player to reach 300 career home runs, drilling a two-run home run to right field off of Tigers starter Francisco Liriano in the third inning of Thursday night’s game in the Bronx.

Only Ralph Kiner, Ryan Howard, Alex Rodriguez, and Juan González were faster to 300 dingers than Stanton.

Stanton entered the night batting .275/.349/.517 with 32 home runs and 82 RBI in 588 plate appearances on the season. It’s been a good first year in the Bronx for Stanton.