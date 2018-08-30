Report: Diamondbacks to acquire Chris Stewart from Braves

Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Diamondbacks will acquire catcher Chris Stewart from the Braves. The Braves will receive cash or a player to be named later from the D-Backs, per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.

Stewart, 36, appeared in only five major league games for the Braves, all coming at the beginning of the season. He played in 47 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .219/.299/.277 in 156 plate appearances.

The Braves acquired catcher René Rivera off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday, so they have some solid catching depth along with Kurt Suzuki and Tyler Flowers. Stewart will provide catching depth for the D-Backs, who have John Ryan Murphy, Jeff Mathis, and Alex Avila already behind the plate.

