Giancarlo Stanton becomes fifth-fastest to 300 home runs

Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton became the fifth-fastest player to reach 300 career home runs, drilling a two-run home run to right field off of Tigers starter Francisco Liriano in the third inning of Thursday night’s game in the Bronx.

Only Ralph Kiner, Ryan Howard, Alex Rodriguez, and Juan González were faster to 300 dingers than Stanton.

The fifth-fastest player to hit 300 dingers.. @Giancarlo818! Of the four that were faster, Ralph Kiner, Ryan Howard, Alex Rodriguez and Juan González, only A-Rod got to 400 home runs in his career. How long do you think it will take Stanton to get there? pic.twitter.com/UNN4D1YhSx — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 31, 2018

Stanton entered the night batting .275/.349/.517 with 32 home runs and 82 RBI in 588 plate appearances on the season. It’s been a good first year in the Bronx for Stanton.

