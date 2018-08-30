David Wright’s rehab to shift to the major league level

David Wright has been rehabbing in the minor leagues and, as we noted the other day, the Mets seem very hesitant to activate him, likely for financial reasons. They are, however, going to move his rehab to the major league level, with Wright joining the team in San Francisco, where they begin a weekend series tomorrow. The team made a point to say that he will be remaining on the disabled list.
The simple reason for this is that the minor league season ends this weekend so, if Wright is to engage in baseball activities, it’ll need to be with the big club. Whether that means the Mets plan to actually activate him soon is unclear. As everyone knows, Wright, 35, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since May 27, 2016 due to neck, back, and shoulder injuries.
Giants rookie outfielder Steven Duggar hurt himself on a dive into second base Tuesday night. Last night the Giants announced that what they feared the worst had come to pass: he dislocated his left shoulder and tore his labrum. He will have season-ending surgery.
Duggar, who was hitting .255/.303/.390 and was establishing himself as the Giants center fielder of the future, is expected to be ready for spring training. In the meantime Gorkys Hernandez will serve as San Francisco’s primary center fielder.
The Giants, tied with the Tigers as baseball’s worst team a year ago, were in moderate contention for much of the year but injuries helped derail any playoff hopes they had going in the middle of the season. Jeff Samardzija, Johnny Cueto, Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval, Joe Panik, Brandon Belt and Madison Bumgarner have all missed time with significant injuries.
The spring training schedule came out yesterday. See ya in Scottsdale next February, folks.