David Wright’s rehab to shift to the major league level

David Wright has been rehabbing in the minor leagues and, as we noted the other day, the Mets seem very hesitant to activate him, likely for financial reasons. They are, however, going to move his rehab to the major league level, with Wright joining the team in San Francisco, where they begin a weekend series tomorrow. The team made a point to say that he will be remaining on the disabled list.

The simple reason for this is that the minor league season ends this weekend so, if Wright is to engage in baseball activities, it’ll need to be with the big club. Whether that means the Mets plan to actually activate him soon is unclear. As everyone knows, Wright, 35, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since May 27, 2016 due to neck, back, and shoulder injuries.

