Cubs, Twins swap catchers Bobby Wilson and Chris Gimenez

The Cubs announced on Thursday that the club traded catcher Chris Gimenez and a player to be named or cash considerations to the Twins for catcher Bobby Wilson. Wilson was placed on the 10-day disabled list and the club designated pitcher Cory Mazzoni for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster.

Wilson, 35, has a sprained right ankle but shouldn’t miss much more time. With the Twins, he hit an underwhelming .178/.242/.281 with two home runs and 16 RBI in 151 plate appearances. With rosters expanding soon, Wilson will share backup duties with Victor Caratini.

Gimenez, 35, appeared in only 12 big league games this year with the Cubs, hitting .143/.219/.143 in 32 plate appearances. He’ll back up Mitch Garver.

