Astros announce extension for A.J. Hinch

We learned yesterday that the Astros planned to announce a contract extension with manager A.J. Hinch on Thursday. They did exactly that, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Hinch’s extension will run through the 2022 season.

Hinch, 44, took over as manager of the Astros in 2015 and the club immediately found success, going 86-76 a year after the club went 70-92. He led the Astros to the franchise’s first ever championship last year, defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Overall, the Astros have gone 352-266 (.570) in four seasons under Hinch’s leadership.

Hinch had previously managed the Diamondbacks for two seasons in 2009-10. The Astros liked him for, among many reasons, his willingness to include analytics in his decision-making process.

The 82-51 Astros enter Thursday’s action leading the Athletics by 2.5 games in the AL West.

