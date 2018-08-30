Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Astros announce extension for A.J. Hinch

By Bill BaerAug 30, 2018, 4:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We learned yesterday that the Astros planned to announce a contract extension with manager A.J. Hinch on Thursday. They did exactly that, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Hinch’s extension will run through the 2022 season.

Hinch, 44, took over as manager of the Astros in 2015 and the club immediately found success, going 86-76 a year after the club went 70-92. He led the Astros to the franchise’s first ever championship last year, defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Overall, the Astros have gone 352-266 (.570) in four seasons under Hinch’s leadership.

Hinch had previously managed the Diamondbacks for two seasons in 2009-10. The Astros liked him for, among many reasons, his willingness to include analytics in his decision-making process.

The 82-51 Astros enter Thursday’s action leading the Athletics by 2.5 games in the AL West.

Report: Diamondbacks to acquire Chris Stewart from Braves

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 30, 2018, 7:29 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Robert Murray of The Athletic reports that the Diamondbacks will acquire catcher Chris Stewart from the Braves. The Braves will receive cash or a player to be named later from the D-Backs, per Zach Buchanan of The Athletic.

Stewart, 36, appeared in only five major league games for the Braves, all coming at the beginning of the season. He played in 47 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .219/.299/.277 in 156 plate appearances.

The Braves acquired catcher René Rivera off waivers from the Angels on Wednesday, so they have some solid catching depth along with Kurt Suzuki and Tyler Flowers. Stewart will provide catching depth for the D-Backs, who have John Ryan Murphy, Jeff Mathis, and Alex Avila already behind the plate.