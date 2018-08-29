The Marlins want you to bring musical instruments, flags to the ballpark

We’ve taken the Marlins to task for their on-field tanking and their less-than-admirable corporate citizenship in the past, but let us praise them when praising is due: they want to make the ballpark fun.
Starting in 2019 they are launching something called “Comunidad 305,” an outfield section described thusly on their website:
“This dedicated area within the ballpark is where we’ll celebrate culture every game.
“No matter where you are from, you are a part of what makes Miami great. We are fusing our pride for our native countries, our city, our diversity and our team to represent every night. Musical instruments, flags and more will be welcome and encouraged.”
“305” is Miami’s area code and the whole idea of a flag-waving, musical instrument-filled cheering section takes a page out of baseball in Latin America and Asia where organized cheering and — imagine this — fun is greatly encouraged. I suppose there’s a soccer vibe to this as well. Whatever the case, the fact that that the Marlins are reaching out to the local community and the Latinx community in this way is good in both an absolute sense and in a business sense. And God knows that having some fun at the ballpark is a good thing too.
Credit where it’s due to the Marlins. If it’s successful, I would not be at all shocked if other teams did something similar.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Blue Jays are planning to place Josh Donaldson on revocable trade waivers Thursday because “they want [him] gone.”
It’s nothing personal, of course. Rosenthal says they simply do not want to have to decide whether or not to give the former AL MVP a qualifying offer this fall when he hits free agency. Because, heck, he might take it given how lost a 2018 season he has had. Donaldson has not appeared in a major-league game since May 28 due to a left-calf injury, cratering his trade value to the Jays and putting in question what kind of a deal he could get as a free agent. Ideally, if you’re the Blue Jays, you want to give him a qualifying offer in order to get the draft pick and thank him for his service as he signs elsewhere rather than pay him $18 million or whatever it will be for him to play on a rebuilding team in 2019.
Donaldson is now playing rehab games and, barring any setbacks, will soon be ready for big league play again. Given the Jays’ desire to unload him it would not be at all shocking to see someone make a claim on him via waivers or, in the event he clears waivers, to see many teams try to acquire him via a trade. It would be expensive if they did so — Donaldson is owed about $4 million for the remainder of the season — but if he’s healthy he could prove to be a useful bat down the stretch.
Donaldson, who turns 33 in December, has only hit .234/.333/.423 in limited action this year, but over the previous three years with the Jays he hit .285/.387/.559 while averaging 37 homers and 100 RBI, along with winning that MVP Award.