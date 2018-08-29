The Marlins want you to bring musical instruments, flags to the ballpark

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Blue Jays are planning to place Josh Donaldson on revocable trade waivers Thursday because “they want [him] gone.”

It’s nothing personal, of course. Rosenthal says they simply do not want to have to decide whether or not to give the former AL MVP a qualifying offer this fall when he hits free agency. Because, heck, he might take it given how lost a 2018 season he has had. Donaldson has not appeared in a major-league game since May 28 due to a left-calf injury, cratering his trade value to the Jays and putting in question what kind of a deal he could get as a free agent. Ideally, if you’re the Blue Jays, you want to give him a qualifying offer in order to get the draft pick and thank him for his service as he signs elsewhere rather than pay him $18 million or whatever it will be for him to play on a rebuilding team in 2019.

Donaldson is now playing rehab games and, barring any setbacks, will soon be ready for big league play again. Given the Jays’ desire to unload him it would not be at all shocking to see someone make a claim on him via waivers or, in the event he clears waivers, to see many teams try to acquire him via a trade. It would be expensive if they did so — Donaldson is owed about $4 million for the remainder of the season — but if he’s healthy he could prove to be a useful bat down the stretch.

Donaldson, who turns 33 in December, has only hit .234/.333/.423 in limited action this year, but over the previous three years with the Jays he hit .285/.387/.559 while averaging 37 homers and 100 RBI, along with winning that MVP Award.

