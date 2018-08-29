Report: Braves acquire Lucas Duda from Royals

MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports that the Royals have traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Duda, 32, has hit .242/.311/.415 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI across 341 plate appearances for the Royals this season. He has a huge platoon split — .839 OPS vs. righties, .642 vs. lefties — so manager Brian Snitker will be playing the matchups with Duda.
Duda is a free agent after the season, so this is strictly a rental of a bench bat for the Braves. He could occasionally draw a start at first base to spell Freddie Freeman, particularly towards the end of September if the Braves have already wrapped up a postseason spot.
Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports that the Astros will announce a contract extension with manager A.J. Hinch on Thursday. Hinch’s current contract includes a club option for the 2019 season. Specifics about Hinch’s extension are not yet known.
Hinch, 44, took over as manager of the Astros in 2015 and the club immediately found success, going 86-76 a year after the club went 70-92. He led the Astros to the franchise’s first ever championship last year, defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Overall, the Astros have gone 352-266 (.570) in four seasons under Hinch’s leadership.
Hinch had previously managed the Diamondbacks for two seasons in 2009-10. The Astros liked him for, among many reasons, his willingness to include analytics in his decision-making process.
After defeating the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon, the Astros are 82-51 and hold a 2.5-game lead over the A’s in the AL West.