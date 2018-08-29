Report: Braves acquire Lucas Duda from Royals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports that the Royals have traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Duda, 32, has hit .242/.311/.415 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI across 341 plate appearances for the Royals this season. He has a huge platoon split — .839 OPS vs. righties, .642 vs. lefties — so manager Brian Snitker will be playing the matchups with Duda.

Duda is a free agent after the season, so this is strictly a rental of a bench bat for the Braves. He could occasionally draw a start at first base to spell Freddie Freeman, particularly towards the end of September if the Braves have already wrapped up a postseason spot.

