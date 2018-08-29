Report: Astros to extend manager A.J. Hinch

Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports that the Astros will announce a contract extension with manager A.J. Hinch on Thursday. Hinch’s current contract includes a club option for the 2019 season. Specifics about Hinch’s extension are not yet known.

Hinch, 44, took over as manager of the Astros in 2015 and the club immediately found success, going 86-76 a year after the club went 70-92. He led the Astros to the franchise’s first ever championship last year, defeating the Dodgers in seven games. Overall, the Astros have gone 352-266 (.570) in four seasons under Hinch’s leadership.

Hinch had previously managed the Diamondbacks for two seasons in 2009-10. The Astros liked him for, among many reasons, his willingness to include analytics in his decision-making process.

After defeating the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon, the Astros are 82-51 and hold a 2.5-game lead over the A’s in the AL West.

Follow @Baer_Bill