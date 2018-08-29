Library of Congress

Oh, hey, someone wants to “fix” baseball again

By Craig CalcaterraAug 29, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
God knows baseball isn’t perfect.

The pitching-hitting balance seems to be off and the ball is in play far less often than it should be these days. Relief pitching specialists and an overemphasis on max velocity pitching doesn’t help these things or the overall aesthetics of the game. The management-labor balance is out-of-whack. Ticket prices are too damn high. The dependence on cable TV revenues is making it harder and harder for the folks who can’t afford to go to games or who don’t live near ballparks to, you know, actually watch games.

That’s a lot of complaining, but . . .

  • Those complaints come from a place of love for the game;
  • Those complaints are rooted in a desire to see more baseball, not less; and
  • The solutions to those problems, if they are to be found, likely do not involve radically altering the game’s structure and rules because some game theorists came up with some farkakte idea to solve problems that can be solved far more easily with less-obtrusive measures.

The same can’t be said for the steaming pile of ideas I just read in The Wall Street Journal.

Those ideas come from a game theorist and computer scientist, who think that baseball would be “fixed” if we gave teams who hold a lead only two outs in an inning instead of one out. No, I am not making that up. They call it “The Catch Up Rule”:

Here’s the deal. The Catch Up Rule is actually fairly simple. When the game is 0-0 or tied, baseball is played exactly as it is today—three outs per side. But when the at-bat club has or takes a lead, it gets two outs instead of three.

For example: Your team is in a scoreless contest. Then your slugger hits a home run to go up 1-0. Now your inning ends at two outs. Not three. As long as you keep a lead, your at-bat innings are two outs.

That’s it. Tie game, three outs a side. Get the lead, play with two outs. If you take the lead with two outs, the lead stays, but the inning ends.

They say it’d cut about 24 minutes off of games and that it’d cut the margin of victory in each game by over a run, making things more competitive. Philosophically, of course, this is like saying you can lose 40 pounds by cutting off your legs.

The article talks about how this would improve pace of play, but it actually would not. It would cut the length of games, which is a totally different thing than pace of play. Instead of multiple pitching changes and ages between pitches as guys gear up for 100 m.p.h. pitches, scratch their crotches and adjust their batting gloves going away, we’d simply get ages between pitches as guys gear up for 100 m.p.h. pitches, scratch their crotches and adjust their batting gloves for 24 fewer minutes. Also: pace of play, and game length for that matter, is about 1/10 of the problem you’d think it is based on all of the ink you see spilled about it.

The article talks about how it would help competitive balance. That is also baloney, because absolutely no one on the planet thinks “margin of victory per game” is evidence of a competitive balance problem. Competitive balance is about the balance over the course of 162 games or across multiple seasons. That, at the moment, is mostly affected by having a third of the damn front offices in the league not being anywhere near as interested in winning baseball games as they are in making money and stockpiling prospects so, a few years down the road, they can maybe win some baseball games whole making more money.

But hey, none of this really matters when you’re trying to “fix” baseball. Which seems to primarily be a pursuit of those folks who have absolutely no damn idea of why people like baseball in the first place. Funny that.

 

Roberto Osuna: “Everybody is judging me for things they don’t know. I don’t like that.”

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 29, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Until Wednesday, Astros reliever Roberto Osuna hadn’t spoken publicly about the May 7 domestic violence incident for which he was arrested. Osuna accepted a 75-game suspension from Major League Baseball in June and served the entirety of it. The Blue Jays traded him to the Astros ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Breaking his silence, Osuna spoke to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday prior to a day game against the Athletics. Osuna said:

No one knows what happened but obviously me. Everybody is quick to judge me and say all kinds of things about it. I’m just waiting for everything to come out so people can really wait to see what happened. I would really like the fans, and everybody else, (to) learn what the media says is not true.

The biggest thing for me, and it’s sad to me, (is) how people are free to say whatever they want. They can just judge you, and they don’t know you. Everybody is judging me for things they don’t know. I don’t like that.”

Osuna added, “Hey, if I’m guilty, you can say whatever you want.”

Osuna’s proclamation of innocence is interesting considering he willingly accepted MLB’s 75-game suspension. As Nightengale points out, Astros GM Jeff Luhnow also described Osuna as “remorseful” and as having “willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior.” Owner Jim Crane said to USA TODAY Sports, “We did as much homework on this as we could, and we felt the guy deserved a second chance.” If Osuna is truly innocent, as he and others claim, why did he accept MLB’s 75-game suspension without a fight? What is Osuna “remorseful” about, if not for the alleged abuse? What does he deserve a second chance for, if not for having blown the first on May 7? The words from the Astros brass and Osuna’s own acceptance of his punishment seem to indicate he is guilty about something.

The Astros tripped over themselves time after time trying to justify the acquisition of Osuna. But they’re happy with what he has done on the field so far, recording two saves with a 2.70 ERA and a 10/2 K/BB ratio in 10 innings. Some Astros went on record defending Osuna as well. Third baseman Alex Bregman said to Nightengale, “I think once the truth comes out, a lot of people are going to eat their words.” Bregman called Osuna “an unbelievable teammate, and a great guy.”

Starter Dallas Keuchel said, “You’ve got to really step back and remove yourself from the situation until everything comes out and the case is closed. I had to tell myself that as well. It’s not easy hearing about it, but you’ve got to be careful not to make a judgement until something comes out.”

Osuna is scheduled to appear in court in Toronto on September 5. If he is convicted, he could face six months in prison and a $5,000 fine, per Nightengale.