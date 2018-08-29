Josh Donaldson held out of rehab start due to sore calves and legs

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson recently began a rehab assignment with High-A Dunedin as he attempts to make his way back from a calf injury. Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that Donaldson was held out of Wednesday’s lineup due to soreness in his calves and legs. The game was later postponed due to inclement weather just ahead of game time.

That’s bad news for the Jays for multiple reasons. The first, obviously, is that it will make it a little while longer before Donaldson returns. The second is that it hurts Donaldson’s trade value, as the Jays placed him on revocable trade waivers on Wednesday. Donaldson, a free agent after the season, is owed the remainder of his $23 million salary, which the Jays would love to rid themselves of.

In 36 games this season, all occurring between the start of the season and late May, the 32-year-old Donaldson hit .234/.333/.423 with five home runs and 16 RBI. While Donaldson can still be traded in September, he would not be eligible for his new team’s postseason roster, which is why the Jays were hoping to trade him before the end of August.

