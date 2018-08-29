David Price exits start after being hit on wrist by line drive

Red Sox pitcher David Price left Wednesday evening’s start against the Marlins after being hit by an Austin Dean line drive in the top of the third inning. The Red Sox were trailing 3-1 and had runners on first and second with two outs when Dean hit an 0-2, 87 MPH change-up back up the middle, deflecting off of Price’s left wrist towards first baseman Steve Pearce. Pearce flipped to Price who narrowly beat Dean to the first base bag for the final out of the inning. Price did not return for the fourth inning as Hector Velázquez relieved him.

Per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston, the Red Sox are calling Price’s injury a left wrist contusion. He will be evaluated further. The club should have an update during or after Wednesday’s game.

In his three innings of work, Price yielded the three runs on five hits with no walks and three strikeouts. He now carries a 3.60 ERA on the season with 152 strikeouts and 41 walks in 152 1/3 innings.

