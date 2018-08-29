Christian Yelich hits for the cycle

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit for the cycle on Wednesday night against the Reds. The hit that completed the cycle, a triple, also brought home a run to tie the game at 10-10 in the top of the seventh.
Yelich singled and came around to score in the first inning, singled again in the third but was stranded, hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and doubled in the sixth. The Brewers scored three runs in the seventh prior to Yelich’s at-bat in the seventh.
Yelich’s cycle is the 321st in baseball history. He’s the first Brewer to complete the cycle since George Kottaras on September 3, 2011.
After his fifth at-bat on Wednesday, Yelich carries a .317/.379/.562 batting line along with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 93 runs, and 14 stolen bases in 523 plate appearances.
The Angels announced on Wednesday evening that 1B/DH Albert Pujols underwent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. The procedure comes with a six-to-eight-week timetable, which means Pujols’ 2018 season is done.
Pujols, 38, went on the disabled list last month due to inflammation in his left knee but only missed 10 days. Since his return, Pujols mustered a meager .632 OPS in 130 plate appearances. With the 64-69 Angels out of contention, it makes sense for Pujols to have the procedure done sooner rather than later.
Pujols ends 2018 having batted .245/.289/.411 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI in 498 plate appearances. He is sitting on 633 career homers, sixth-most all-time. If he decides to continue playing next season, he will attempt to surpass Willie Mays in fifth place with 660 homers.
The Angels have Pujols under contract through 2021. He’ll earn $28 million in 2019, $29 million in 2020, and $30 million in 2021.