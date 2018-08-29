Christian Yelich hits for the cycle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich hit for the cycle on Wednesday night against the Reds. The hit that completed the cycle, a triple, also brought home a run to tie the game at 10-10 in the top of the seventh.

Yelich singled and came around to score in the first inning, singled again in the third but was stranded, hit a two-run home run in the fifth, and doubled in the sixth. The Brewers scored three runs in the seventh prior to Yelich’s at-bat in the seventh.

Yelich’s cycle is the 321st in baseball history. He’s the first Brewer to complete the cycle since George Kottaras on September 3, 2011.

After his fifth at-bat on Wednesday, Yelich carries a .317/.379/.562 batting line along with 26 home runs, 75 RBI, 93 runs, and 14 stolen bases in 523 plate appearances.

