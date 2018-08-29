And That Happened: Tuesday’s scores and highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Giants 1, Diamondbacks 0: San Francisco shuts out Arizona for the second straight night, winning on a walkoff pinch-hit RBI single from Gorkys Hernandez. That, plus victories from the Rockies and Dodgers, drags the Dbacks into a first place tie with Colorado and puts L.A. just a game behind. Better yet: the Dodgers and Diamondbacks begin a four-game series tomorrow. Buckle up.

Athletics 4, Astros 3: The A’s strike back. Matt Olson‘s three-run homer in the third wasn’t decisive — the Astros would tie it up at three in the fifth thanks to a two-run double from Alex Bregman — but Nick Martini‘s run-scoring ground rule double in the ninth both (a) helped him atone for his awful defense late in Monday’s game; and (b) put the A’s ahead to stay. The Astros’ six-game winning streak ends and Oakland moves back to one and a half games out of first place.

Red Sox 8, Marlins 7: It certainly wasn’t pretty or dominating — winning on a walkoff throwing error isn’t how you draw up great victories — but the recently-struggling Red Sox will take the win. This one was wild late, with Miami scoring five runs in the eighth to take a two-run lead, Boston scoring three in the bottom of the inning to take a one-run lead, then Miami tying the game in the ninth thanks to two walks and an RBI single off of Craig Kimbrel. In the bottom of the ninth J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts both singled and then this happened:

Counts just as much as a solid double off the Monster, right?

Yankees 5, White Sox 4: The third walkoff of the night belonged to New York. This one was a lot more traditional than Boston’s, though. It was a walkoff jack from Neil Walker:

Or, as John Sterling refers to him anyway, “Neil Walker, the home run corker.” Reminds me of that part of “Zero Effect” when Ben Stiller is trying to figure out Ryan O’Neil’s awful, murder-implicating poetry: “How do you rhyme ‘towards’ and ‘birds’? ‘Dropping, falling …diving towards…Two lovers lost, plummeting …birds”?

You all really need to see “Zero Effect,” folks. If you all promise to, I’ll just turn this feature into a daily “Zero Effect” post. It’d make the world a better place.

Orioles 12, Blue Jays 5: Look at the Orioles, putting together an offense-heavy winning streak. Two games, but a streak is a streak, right? Three RBI a piece for Craig Gentry, Chris Davis and Tim Beckham. All names which fans of the next winning Orioles team will recall with head shaking, but no longer depressed nostalgia. “Remember when Craig Gentry was our number two hitter? Man!” Sort of like how I talk about Gary Roenicke and Terry Blocker on the Braves.

Nationals 5, Phillies 4: This one was brutal if you were a Phillies fan, hilarious if you root for the Nats. Bill, a Phillies fan, wrote it up the details of it all last night. The result of that brutality: the Nats — who last week threw in the towel by trading Daniel Murphy and Matt Adams — have now taken four of five games from the Phillies in that last week which, along with the Braves playing good baseball, is why the Phillies are now 4.5 games behind Atlanta.

Indians 8, Twins 1: Carlos Carrasco struck out eleven while scattering four hits and pitching into the eighth, shutting out the Twins the whole time. MVP candidates Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, meanshile, had four hits and three RBI, respectively. Edwin Encarnacion drove in a couple as well. The two teams most “closely” pursuing the Indians in the Central — the Twins and Tigers — have each lost four in a row and the Indians now lead the division by 14 games.

Reds 9, Brewers 7: Remember when the Brewers looked like they’d challenge the Cubs all season long. That was fun. It’s also probably over as they fall 5.5 back of Chicago — and cling to a half game lead for the second Wild Card — with another loss in a game a contender shouldn’t lose. Cincinnati jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings. A comeback capped by a three-run homer from Christian Yelich had the Brewers down only by one run in the seventh, but a two-run Scooter Gennett triple in the bottom half of the frame put things out of reach. The Reds ended their five-game losing streak.

Braves 9, Rays 5: Atlanta keeps rolling, winning their sixth game in their past eight, ending the Rays’ eight-game winning streak and extending their lead in the NL East. The Braves were down 2-0 early but a five-run fifth inning capped by a two-run double from Nick Markakis fixed that, at least for a while. Willy Adames tied things back up in the eighth with an RBI single, but both Tyler Flowers — pinch-hitting on a day he signed a contract extension — and Ender Inciarte homered in the bottom half and that, as they say, was that. Good day for Flowers, eh? Go-ahead two-run bomb and a guarantee of at least $6 million over the next couple of years. Bet he slept the sleep of the Angels last night.

Dodgers 8, Rangers 4: Viva the trade deadline additions for the Dodgers. Manny Machado had two RBI singles, a sac fly and drove in four on the night while Brian Dozier homered. Starter Walter Buehler was not efficient so it was up to the Dodgers pen to put in a lot of work. Most of that work was excellent, but Kenley Jansen came on with an 8-2 lead in the ninth, no doubt just to get some low-pressure work, but nevertheless allowed two runs on three hits and a walk. He’s allowed runs in every one of his appearances since coming back from the disabled list. The Dodgers are now only one game back of the Dbacks and Rockies, but it’s not like they don’t have a bunch of question marks.

Royals 6, Tigers 2: Jakob Junis tossed a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out seven. Don’t see many of those these days. Adalberto Mondesi homered, Jorge Bonifacio hit a sacrifice fly, Hunter Dozier added a two-run double and Alcides Escobar had a two-out RBI single in the Royals’ five-run third inning.

Cardinals 5, Pirates 2: Jack Flaherty allowed one run in seven innings of work, Jose Martinez and Tyler O'Neill homered and the Cardinals won in no-longer-interim manager Mike Shildt’s first game since becoming the no-longer-interim manager. The Cards remain a game and a half up in the Wild Card standings and four games back of the Cubs.

Rockies 3, Angels 2: Carlos Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the first, Kyle Freeland allowed one run over six and the Rockies never trailed. They’re also now tied for first place in the NL West.

Padres 2, Mariners 1: Felix Hernandez is back in the rotation thanks to injuries but he looked like he belonged there after seven innings of two-run ball. The problem for the Mariners, though, was that Padres starter Jacob Nix pitched eight and a third innings of one-run ball, with that one-run not coming until he surrendered a Nelson Cruz homer in the ninth. Kirby Yates got San Diego out of that potential jam, however and the Padres won it. Nix made it to the ninth with all of those zeros, by the way, without striking out a single batter. How on Earth does that happen in 2018?

Mets 1, Cubs 1 — SUSPENDED: Jacob deGrom was amazing — eight innings, one run, ten strikeouts AND he drove in the Mets only run with an infield single — but Cole Hamels and five relievers basically matched him, holding the Mets to one run in regulation as well. The game was suspended in the 10th inning due to rain and will be resumed this afternoon before their scheduled tilt. No matter what happens, the story of deGrom’s 2018 season will continue: amazing pitching, no help.

