Albert Pujols underwent season-ending knee surgery

The Angels announced on Wednesday evening that 1B/DH Albert Pujols underwent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. The procedure comes with a six-to-eight-week timetable, which means Pujols’ 2018 season is done.

Pujols, 38, went on the disabled list last month due to inflammation in his left knee but only missed 10 days. Since his return, Pujols mustered a meager .632 OPS in 130 plate appearances. With the 64-69 Angels out of contention, it makes sense for Pujols to have the procedure done sooner rather than later.

Pujols ends 2018 having batted .245/.289/.411 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI in 498 plate appearances. He is sitting on 633 career homers, sixth-most all-time. If he decides to continue playing next season, he will attempt to surpass Willie Mays in fifth place with 660 homers.

The Angels have Pujols under contract through 2021. He’ll earn $28 million in 2019, $29 million in 2020, and $30 million in 2021.

