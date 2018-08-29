Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Albert Pujols undergoes season-ending knee surgery

By Bill BaerAug 29, 2018, 8:59 PM EDT
The Angels announced on Wednesday evening that 1B/DH Albert Pujols underwent arthroscopic debridement of his left knee. The procedure comes with a six-to-eight-week timetable, which means Pujols’ 2018 season is done.

Pujols, 38, went on the disabled list last month due to inflammation in his left knee but only missed 10 days. Since his return, Pujols mustered a meager .632 OPS in 130 plate appearances. With the 64-69 Angels out of contention, it makes sense for Pujols to have the procedure done sooner rather than later.

Pujols ends 2018 having batted .245/.289/.411 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI in 498 plate appearances. He is sitting on 633 career homers, sixth-most all-time. If he decides to continue playing next season, he will attempt to surpass Willie Mays in fifth place with 660 homers.

The Angels have Pujols under contract through 2021. He’ll earn $28 million in 2019, $29 million in 2020, and $30 million in 2021.

David Wright’s rehab to shift to the major league level

By Craig CalcaterraAug 30, 2018, 12:13 PM EDT
David Wright has been rehabbing in the minor leagues and, as we noted the other day, the Mets seem very hesitant to activate him, likely for financial reasons. They are, however, going to move his rehab to the major league level, with Wright joining the team in San Francisco, where they begin a weekend series tomorrow. The team made a point to say that he will be remaining on the disabled list.

The simple reason for this is that the minor league season ends this weekend so, if Wright is to engage in baseball activities, it’ll need to be with the big club. Whether that means the Mets plan to actually activate him soon is unclear. As everyone knows, Wright, 35, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since May 27, 2016 due to neck, back, and shoulder injuries.