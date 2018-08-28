Peter Alonso’s agents upset client won’t be promoted to majors this year

Mets first base prospect Peter Alonso, currently rated the No. 2 prospect in the organization and No. 61 in baseball by MLB Pipeline, won’t be called up this season, assistant GM John Ricco said on Tuesday, per James Wagner of the New York Times.
Alonso’s agents, Adam Karon and Tripper Johnson, weren’t happy with the news. They said on Tuesday, per Wagner, “It is disheartening for Peter after producing an historically great season and exceeding every request from the Mets player development staff. I’m sure it is equally disheartening for Mets fans who would enjoy watching and getting to know one of the more talented and entertaining players they’ve developed in years.”
Alonso, 23, began the year with Double-A Binghamton, hitting .314/.440/.573 with 15 home runs and 52 RBI in 273 plate appearances. He earned a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas in mid-June. There, he hit .241/.346/.548 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI in 269 plate appearances.
The Mets have been playing Wilmer Flores at first base for most of the year. Flores is a middle infielder by trade and only played sparingly at first base in recent years before taking over the position full-time after the Mets jettisoned Adrián González. It doesn’t make much sense not to at least give Alonso a cup of coffee when rosters expand in September. Flores, potentially a free agent after the 2019 season, can’t be the club’s long-term solution at first base.