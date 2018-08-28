Must-Click Link: Inside the baseball scenes from “The Naked Gun”

You love “The Naked Gun.” I love “The Naked Gun.” Everyone loves “The Naked Gun.” And today, if you have the time, you can take some time to read Jason Foster’s in-depth story behind the making of the baseball scenes of “The Naked Gun” over at The Sporting News.
As anyone who has seen it — and maybe a lot of people who haven’t seen it — knows, the final third act of the 1988 cop movie parody takes place at Dodger Stadium where, for reasons explained in the article, the Mariners and the Angels meet up for a day game with Queen Elizabeth in attendance and features Reggie Jackson with murder on his brainwashed mind.
The story, featuring interviews with the movie’s writers/directors David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Pat Proft, talks about how the movie came together and why they decided the final scenes had to take place at a ballgame. It also talks about the broadcasters and the players involved, who were a handful of actual minor league ballplayers who lent themselves out to movie productions which needed realistic baseball scenes. The group was managed by Ernie Banks’ son. Ernie Banks himself visited the set, and was quite impressed by Leslie Neilson’s handheld fart machine, after which he asked his son to purchase two for him. I am not making that up.
A great story about a great scene from a great movie. What more can you want on a slow news day?
The final score of the Athletics-Astros game last night suggests it was a laugher, but it was only a one-run game entering the bottom of the eighth inning. That’s when Houston put up a six-spot thanks to three-run homers from Alex Bregman and Tyler White.
Before that, however, things kicked off in pretty hilarious fashion when Josh Reddick led off and lifted a fly ball to left field that, most of the time, would be caught. In this case things got weird.
For starters, Nick Martini took a bad route to the ball, requiring him to attempt a reaching grab. Secondly, he missed the grab, with the ball doinking off his glove and to the ground. Then he picked it up and air-mailed it — and, babies, it wasn’t on just any plane, it was scraping the mesosphere in a tricked-out SR-71 Blackbird — over second base and on towards first. Matt Olson couldn’t handle the throw, so it went to the wall in foul territory.
Reddick, meanwhile, was standing at second, brushing the dirt off as his base coaches implored him to go to third. Which he eventually did given how out of the frame the ball was.
Watch it all unfold in its errorriffic glory:
An out and a walk later Bregman launched his three-run jack and the game was basically over. Houston went on to win 11-4.
The Astros may be wearing “Dream Crushers” t-shirts, but last night it was more like a “Dream Self-Inflicted Wound” for the A’s.