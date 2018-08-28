Mets want insurance to continue paying David Wright’s salary

On Tuesday, the Mets moved third baseman David Wright‘s rehab to Triple-A, but assistant GM John Ricco said not to expect Wright to appear in a major league game by the end of the season, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Ricco said, “It’s unrealistic to think he would be activated anytime soon, based on what we have seen to this point. But we really have been taking it step-by-step and giving him every opportunity to get back.”

Puma, however, notes that insurance is paying 75 percent of Wright’s $20 million salary for the 2018 season. If the Mets were to activate him from the disabled list, the club would have to pay the entirety of his prorated salary. Wright’s return could also make it more difficult for the team to have insurance cover his salary in 2019 and beyond if he were to once again be unable to stay healthy. Wright is owed $15 million in 2019 and $12 million in 2020.

Wright, 35, hasn’t appeared in a major league game since May 27, 2016 due to neck, back, and shoulder injuries.

It is interesting to see which areas the Wilpons find concerning, money-wise. They have scoured for reasons to keep José Reyes — an alleged domestic abuser — and his .596 OPS on the active roster all season despite making $2 million. In fact, rather than simply boot Reyes off the roster when he was severely underperforming in June, the club tried to convince him to hold a retirement news conference. When he didn’t, things proceeded as normal and Reyes remained on the roster.

Follow @Baer_Bill