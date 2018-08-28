Braves sign Tyler Flowers to a contract extension

The Phillies have acquired Jose Bautista from the Mets for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Bautista will be a bench bat for the Phillies. Perhaps, if he’s used more sparingly and in optimal matchups, he could be an effective situational bopper against lefties. Or maybe that’s just fantasyland stuff given that his splits don’t show him hitting all that much better against them this year than against righties. Heck, it’s not been that pronounced for his whole career when you really look at it.

Still, it’s another bat for Gabe Kapler which, four days from now, when rosters open up, will not create any kind of roster crunch. He could be worth it for the Phillies even if he only gets one or two key hits in the season’s final month.

For the whole season Bautista is hitting .196/.339/.364 with 11 homers for the Braves and Mets. Now on his third NL East team on the season, he’s a trade to the Nats and a trade from the Marlins away from the, um, quint-fecta?

