Braves sign Tyler Flowers to a contract extension

Jon Heyman reports that the Braves have signed Tyler Flowers to a one-year contract extension.
Flowers, who would otherwise become a free agent this offseason, will make a base salary of $4 million with a $6 million club option for 2020. That option has a $2 million buyout, making it a $6 million guarantee for the Braves’ backup catcher. And though, yes, technically a backup, Flowers is closer to having the junior portion of a job-sharing agreement with Kurt Suzuki anyway, with Flowers having 230 plate appearances to Suzuki’s 321 in 2018.
Flowers, who is considered one of the better pitch-framers in the game, has done well at the plate in this three seasons with the Braves, hitting a combined .264/.365/.409 (OPS+ of 107) in 925 plate appearances. Now he’ll get at least one more season and possibly two in Atlanta.
The Phillies have acquired Jose Bautista from the Mets for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Bautista will be a bench bat for the Phillies. Perhaps, if he’s used more sparingly and in optimal matchups, he could be an effective situational bopper against lefties. Or maybe that’s just fantasyland stuff given that his splits don’t show him hitting all that much better against them this year than against righties. Heck, it’s not been that pronounced for his whole career when you really look at it.
Still, it’s another bat for Gabe Kapler which, four days from now, when rosters open up, will not create any kind of roster crunch. He could be worth it for the Phillies even if he only gets one or two key hits in the season’s final month.
For the whole season Bautista is hitting .196/.339/.364 with 11 homers for the Braves and Mets. Now on his third NL East team on the season, he’s a trade to the Nats and a trade from the Marlins away from the, um, quint-fecta?