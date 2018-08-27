Phillies claim Jose Bautista on waivers

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Phillies have claimed Jose Bautista on revocable trade waivers and are currently discussing a trade with the Mets.
As with all other waiver claims, the Mets have until a set deadline — some time on Tuesday in this case — to either trade Bautista to the Phillies, allow him to leave for nothing on waivers or to pull him back and keep him for the rest of the season.
Bautista got off to a surprisingly hot start after signing with the Mets, but overall he’s hitting just .199/.340/.368 in 338 plate appearances this season, including the 12 games he played for the Braves.
The Dodgers have signed pitcher Zach McAllister to a minor league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per director of communications and broadcaster Alex Freedman.
McAllister, 30, was released by the Indians earlier this month, then signed to a one-year deal by the Tigers. The Tigers designated McAllister for assignment on August 18 and elected free agency last Tuesday.
In 45 innings in the majors between the Indians (41 2/3) and Tigers (3 1/3), McAllister posted a 6.20 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 10 walks. While his 2018 campaign has been forgettable, he was a productive member of the Indians’ bullpen from 2015-17. For now, he’ll serve as pitching depth for the Dodgers.