Padres to call up second base prospect Luis Urías

The Padres will call up second base prospect Luis Urías from Triple-A El Paso and he will debut on Tuesday against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Urías was signed by the Padres as an international free agent out of Mexico in December 2013.
Luis Urías, 21, is the No. 4 prospect in the Padres’ system and No. 22 in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. This season, Urías has hit .296/.398/.447 with 45 extra-base hits, 45 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 533 plate appearances.
While Urías is viewed as the Padres’ second baseman of the future, Acee notes that Urías could also get some playing time at shortstop, which would mean Freddy Galvis would shift over to second base when that happens.
On Sunday afternoon against the Mets, Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera had to be carted off the field due to an apparent foot injury. The Nationals found out on Monday that Herrera has a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot and placed on him on the 10-day disabled list, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports. The Lisfranc ligament connects several bones in the foot.
Herrera suffered the injury trying to field a weakly hit ball from José Bautista that went to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Herrera was able to record the out and the Nationals went on to win 15-0.
The Nationals acquired the 28-year-old Herrera from the Royals back in June. Between both teams, the right-hander owns a 2.44 ERA with a 38/10 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings.
Fellow reliever Ryan Madson was activated from the 10-day disabled list to take Herrera’s spot on the active roster.