Padres to call up second base prospect Luis Urías

The Padres will call up second base prospect Luis Urías from Triple-A El Paso and he will debut on Tuesday against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Urías was signed by the Padres as an international free agent out of Mexico in December 2013.

Luis Urías, 21, is the No. 4 prospect in the Padres’ system and No. 22 in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. This season, Urías has hit .296/.398/.447 with 45 extra-base hits, 45 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 533 plate appearances.

While Urías is viewed as the Padres’ second baseman of the future, Acee notes that Urías could also get some playing time at shortstop, which would mean Freddy Galvis would shift over to second base when that happens.

