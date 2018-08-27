Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Kendrys Morales does not homer in eighth consecutive game, falling just shy of major league record

By Bill BaerAug 27, 2018, 10:07 PM EDT
Blue Jays 1B/DH Kendrys Morales entered Monday’s game against the Orioles having homered in seven consecutive games, setting a franchise record and bringing him to within one game of the major league record. That record of eight consecutive games with a homer is held by Ken Griffey, Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987), and Dale Long (1956).

Morales came to the plate four times in Monday’s 7-0 loss. He struck out to end the first inning, grounded out in the fourth, walked in the sixth, and struck out again in the eighth, ending his streak. Morales is still one of only seven players to have a streak of at least seven consecutive games with a homer. Kevin Mench (2006), Barry Bonds (2004), and Jim Thome (2002) also homered in seven straight games.

Morales may not have his share of the all-time record, but he’s still having a decent season. After Monday’s action, he is batting .261/.342/.480 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 401 plate appearances.

Padres to call up second base prospect Luis Urías

By Bill BaerAug 27, 2018, 7:39 PM EDT
The Padres will call up second base prospect Luis Urías from Triple-A El Paso and he will debut on Tuesday against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Urías was signed by the Padres as an international free agent out of Mexico in December 2013.

Luis Urías, 21, is the No. 4 prospect in the Padres’ system and No. 22 in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. This season, Urías has hit .296/.398/.447 with 45 extra-base hits, 45 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 533 plate appearances.

While Urías is viewed as the Padres’ second baseman of the future, Acee notes that Urías could also get some playing time at shortstop, which would mean Freddy Galvis would shift over to second base when that happens.