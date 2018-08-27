Kendrys Morales does not homer in eighth consecutive game, falling just shy of major league record

Blue Jays 1B/DH Kendrys Morales entered Monday’s game against the Orioles having homered in seven consecutive games, setting a franchise record and bringing him to within one game of the major league record. That record of eight consecutive games with a homer is held by Ken Griffey, Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987), and Dale Long (1956).

Morales came to the plate four times in Monday’s 7-0 loss. He struck out to end the first inning, grounded out in the fourth, walked in the sixth, and struck out again in the eighth, ending his streak. Morales is still one of only seven players to have a streak of at least seven consecutive games with a homer. Kevin Mench (2006), Barry Bonds (2004), and Jim Thome (2002) also homered in seven straight games.

Morales may not have his share of the all-time record, but he’s still having a decent season. After Monday’s action, he is batting .261/.342/.480 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 401 plate appearances.

