Kelvin Herrera goes to DL with torn Lisfranc ligament in left foot

By Bill BaerAug 27, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
2 Comments

On Sunday afternoon against the Mets, Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera had to be carted off the field due to an apparent foot injury. The Nationals found out on Monday that Herrera has a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot and placed on him on the 10-day disabled list, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports. The Lisfranc ligament connects several bones in the foot.

Herrera suffered the injury trying to field a weakly hit ball from José Bautista that went to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Herrera was able to record the out and the Nationals went on to win 15-0.

The Nationals acquired the 28-year-old Herrera from the Royals back in June. Between both teams, the right-hander owns a 2.44 ERA with a 38/10 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings.

Fellow reliever Ryan Madson was activated from the 10-day disabled list to take Herrera’s spot on the active roster.

Dodgers sign Zach McAllister to minor league deal

By Bill BaerAug 27, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Dodgers have signed pitcher Zach McAllister to a minor league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per director of communications and broadcaster Alex Freedman.

McAllister, 30, was released by the Indians earlier this month, then signed to a one-year deal by the Tigers. The Tigers designated McAllister for assignment on August 18 and elected free agency last Tuesday.

In 45 innings in the majors between the Indians (41 2/3) and Tigers (3 1/3), McAllister posted a 6.20 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 10 walks. While his 2018 campaign has been forgettable, he was a productive member of the Indians’ bullpen from 2015-17. For now, he’ll serve as pitching depth for the Dodgers.