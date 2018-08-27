Kelvin Herrera goes to DL with torn Lisfranc ligament in left foot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On Sunday afternoon against the Mets, Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera had to be carted off the field due to an apparent foot injury. The Nationals found out on Monday that Herrera has a torn Lisfranc ligament in his left foot and placed on him on the 10-day disabled list, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman reports. The Lisfranc ligament connects several bones in the foot.

Herrera suffered the injury trying to field a weakly hit ball from José Bautista that went to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Herrera was able to record the out and the Nationals went on to win 15-0.

The Nationals acquired the 28-year-old Herrera from the Royals back in June. Between both teams, the right-hander owns a 2.44 ERA with a 38/10 K/BB ratio in 44 1/3 innings.

Fellow reliever Ryan Madson was activated from the 10-day disabled list to take Herrera’s spot on the active roster.

