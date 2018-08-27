Dodgers sign Zach McAllister to minor league deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Dodgers have signed pitcher Zach McAllister to a minor league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per director of communications and broadcaster Alex Freedman.

McAllister, 30, was released by the Indians earlier this month, then signed to a one-year deal by the Tigers. The Tigers designated McAllister for assignment on August 18 and elected free agency last Tuesday.

In 45 innings in the majors between the Indians (41 2/3) and Tigers (3 1/3), McAllister posted a 6.20 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 10 walks. While his 2018 campaign has been forgettable, he was a productive member of the Indians’ bullpen from 2015-17. For now, he’ll serve as pitching depth for the Dodgers.

