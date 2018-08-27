Getty Images

Athletics in Houston for big AL West showdown

By Craig CalcaterraAug 27, 2018, 1:54 PM EDT
7 Comments

The Oakland Athletics took three of four from Minnesota this weekend while the Astros completed a sweep of the Angels. The puts Houston a mere one and a half games ahead of Oakland in the AL West, setting the stage for the final head-to-head series between the two clubs.

These two teams met last weekend in Oakland with the A’s taking two of three. Now the series shifts to Houston, kicking off tonight with Brett Anderson — who has not allowed a run in his past two starts and is on a streak of 17 consecutive scoreless innings — taking on Gerrit Cole. On Tuesday it’s Edwin Jackson vs. Charlie Morton. On Wednesday it’s Trevor Cahill vs. Dallas Keuchel.

The Athletics were double digits out of first place as late as July 10 but in the past nine days have tied the Astros in the standings on three occasions before falling just a bit back. A sweep by either team would certainly make a statement. Whether that statement is “we’re not going anyplace, champs” or “know your place, upstarts” remains to be seen, but it’s easily the most important series going on this week.

Dodgers sign Zach McAllister to minor league deal

Dave Reginek/Getty Images
By Bill BaerAug 27, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Dodgers have signed pitcher Zach McAllister to a minor league contract and will have him report to Triple-A Oklahoma City, per director of communications and broadcaster Alex Freedman.

McAllister, 30, was released by the Indians earlier this month, then signed to a one-year deal by the Tigers. The Tigers designated McAllister for assignment on August 18 and elected free agency last Tuesday.

In 45 innings in the majors between the Indians (41 2/3) and Tigers (3 1/3), McAllister posted a 6.20 ERA with 39 strikeouts and 10 walks. While his 2018 campaign has been forgettable, he was a productive member of the Indians’ bullpen from 2015-17. For now, he’ll serve as pitching depth for the Dodgers.