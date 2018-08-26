Kendrys Morales homers in seventh consecutive game

Blue Jays 1B/DH Kendrys Morales drilled a two-run home run off of Phillies starter Vince Velasquez in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s series finale in Toronto. It’s the seventh consecutive game in which he has homered, setting a new Blue Jays franchise record, surpassing the previous record of six held by Jose Cruz, Jr. If he homers again on Monday, when the Jays open up a three-game road series against the Orioles, Morales will match the major league record shared by Ken Griffey, Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987), and Dale Long (1956).

Morales finished Sunday 1-for-3 with t he homer and a walk in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Phillies. He is now hitting .264/.343/.484 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 397 plate appearances this season.

The 35-year-old Morales is under contract with the Jays for one more year, earning $12 million in 2019.

