Kendrys Morales homers in seventh consecutive game

Blue Jays 1B/DH Kendrys Morales drilled a two-run home run off of Phillies starter Vince Velasquez in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s series finale in Toronto. It’s the seventh consecutive game in which he has homered, setting a new Blue Jays franchise record, surpassing the previous record of six held by Jose Cruz, Jr. If he homers again on Monday, when the Jays open up a three-game road series against the Orioles, Morales will match the major league record shared by Ken Griffey, Jr. (1993), Don Mattingly (1987), and Dale Long (1956).
Morales finished Sunday 1-for-3 with t he homer and a walk in Sunday’s 8-3 loss to the Phillies. He is now hitting .264/.343/.484 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI, and 43 runs scored in 397 plate appearances this season.
The 35-year-old Morales is under contract with the Jays for one more year, earning $12 million in 2019.
Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera had to be carted off the field in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 15-0 win over the Mets. Herrera started the ninth, getting Jay Bruce to fly out before giving up a single to Austin Jackson, bringing up José Bautista. Bautista weakly hit the ball to the right of the pitcher’s mound, sending Herrera chasing after it. As Herrera retrieved the ball, he began to hobble due to an obvious injury but he was still able to complete the unassisted putout at first base. Herrera was then carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.
MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that the injury isn’t believed to be a torn Achilles tendon, which it looked like at first glance. Herrera will undergo further testing and the Nationals should provide an update on Monday.
Herrera, 28, was acquired by the Nationals from the Royals in June in exchange for three minor leaguers. Between both teams, Herrera has a 2.44 ERA with a 56/20 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings.