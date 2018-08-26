Kelvin Herrera carted off field due to apparent leg injury

Nationals reliever Kelvin Herrera had to be carted off the field in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 15-0 win over the Mets. Herrera started the ninth, getting Jay Bruce to fly out before giving up a single to Austin Jackson, bringing up José Bautista. Bautista weakly hit the ball to the right of the pitcher’s mound, sending Herrera chasing after it. As Herrera retrieved the ball, he began to hobble due to an obvious injury but he was still able to complete the unassisted putout at first base. Herrera was then carted off the field with an apparent leg injury.

MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that the injury isn’t believed to be a torn Achilles tendon, which it looked like at first glance. Herrera will undergo further testing and the Nationals should provide an update on Monday.

Herrera, 28, was acquired by the Nationals from the Royals in June in exchange for three minor leaguers. Between both teams, Herrera has a 2.44 ERA with a 56/20 K/BB ratio in 45 1/3 innings.

