Juan Nicasio to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio won’t return to the mound in 2018, per club manager Scott Servais. The right-hander has been dealing with bone chips and inflammation in his right knee and is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, making his chance of returning to the team all but impossible in 2018.
Nicasio, 31, missed nearly five weeks on the 10-day disabled list after dealing with a recurring case of knee inflammation. He posted a career-worst 6.00 ERA through 42 innings, though both Servais and MLB.com’s Jake Rill pointed out that some of his disappointing numbers have been exacerbated by an extreme bout of unluckiness as well. He also maintained a 1.1 BB/9 and 11.4 SO/9 over the course of the season, both career-best marks in their respective categories.
It also bodes well for Nicasio that this isn’t an invasive surgery. Assuming all goes well during the procedure, he should have plenty of time to make a full recovery by spring training in 2019. The righty is still owed the remainder of his $7.5 million salary in 2018 and stands to make another $9 million in 2019 before entering free agency.
Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement, per an official announcement on Sunday. The move is retroactive to August 24.
Manaea, 26, made an early exit from his start against the Twins on Friday. He set down five innings of one-run, one-strikeout ball before his outing was capped at just 67 pitches, though manager Bob Melvin told reporters that he made the decision to remove the southpaw based on an iffy track record over the last several weeks rather than any pressing health concerns. That apparently changed over the last two days, though it’s not clear when Manaea sustained the injury or whether he’ll be able to recover by the 10-day minimum.
The left-hander has been among the A’s most stable pitchers this season, with a 12-9 record in 27 starts and a 3.59 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 160 2/3 innings. He experienced a few ups and downs since the start of the month — in five starts, he’s only made it out of the fifth inning twice and has experienced a few velocity issues throughout the season as well — but finally appeared to be getting back on track during his last outing. He’ll be replaced on the roster by right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and holds a 3.71 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 through 53 1/3 innings in the majors this year.