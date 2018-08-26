Athletics place Sean Manaea on 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement

Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea is headed to the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder impingement, per an official announcement on Sunday. The move is retroactive to August 24.

Manaea, 26, made an early exit from his start against the Twins on Friday. He set down five innings of one-run, one-strikeout ball before his outing was capped at just 67 pitches, though manager Bob Melvin told reporters that he made the decision to remove the southpaw based on an iffy track record over the last several weeks rather than any pressing health concerns. That apparently changed over the last two days, though it’s not clear when Manaea sustained the injury or whether he’ll be able to recover by the 10-day minimum.

The left-hander has been among the A’s most stable pitchers this season, with a 12-9 record in 27 starts and a 3.59 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 160 2/3 innings. He experienced a few ups and downs since the start of the month — in five starts, he’s only made it out of the fifth inning twice and has experienced a few velocity issues throughout the season as well — but finally appeared to be getting back on track during his last outing. He’ll be replaced on the roster by right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and holds a 3.71 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 through 53 1/3 innings in the majors this year.