Video: Rookies Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier go back-to-back in walk-off win

The Royals engineered a stunning comeback on Friday night after rallying from a one-run deficit with a pair of back-to-back home runs from rookie infielders Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier. In the ninth, down by one with no outs, O’Hearn smacked a first-pitch fastball from the Indians’ Cody Allen, sending it into the left field bullpen to tie the game, 4-4. Dozier drew a 1-1 count in the next at-bat, then postmarked another solo 397-footer to right field for the walk-off.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in MLB history that any two rookies have wrapped up a win after going back-to-back in the ninth inning (or extras), and was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights for both rookies this year. O’Hearn, 25, was brought up to the big leagues at the trade deadline and is currently batting an underwhelming .212/.281/.519 with five home runs in 57 plate appearances, while the 27-year-old Dozier has slashed .217/.275/.349 with seven homers across 269 PA. This is Dozier’s first season in the majors since 2016; the rookie third baseman missed the entire 2017 season after fracturing the hamate bone in his left wrist.

The win couldn’t have come at a more fortuitous time for the Royals, who snapped a five-game losing streak and have gone just 6-17 in August so far. They officially crested 90 losses with a when the Rays rounded out their four-game sweep on Thursday, but moments like these provide some much-needed relief as they continue to advance their full-scale rebuild this fall.

“Both of these kids, they’ve got a long way to grow, but they’ve got a nice ceiling,” manager Ned Yost told reporters after the game. “That’s what they do so well: they work so hard, they’re learning, they want to learn, they’re seeking information, and they’re getting their feet wet up here, which is fun to see.” Of course, the timeliness of the home runs worked in his favor, too; as he confided the press, he had all but run out of pitching options after deploying Brad Keller, Brian Flynn, Kevin McCarthy, Brandon Maurer and Wily Peralta and may have ended up conceding the win had he been required to stretch his bullpen beyond the ninth inning.