Kendrys Morales
AP Images

Video: Kendrys Morales ties franchise home run streak

By Ashley VarelaAug 25, 2018, 6:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Blue Jays slugger Kendrys Morales extended his home run streak to six straight games on Saturday, with a two-run shot that put the Jays on the board and tied a franchise record. The auspicious moment arrived in the fourth inning; down 5-0 with a runner on first, Morales unloaded a 387-footer off of Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta that dipped well beyond the fence in center field.

The two-RBI blast was Morales’ 20th home run of the year. He’ll need to hit at least one more ball out of the park during Sunday’s series finale in order to surpass former Blue Jays outfielder Jose Cruz Jr., who crafted a six-game home run streak of his own back in 2001. According to MLB.com’s Ed Eagle, Morales is the second major-leaguer to replicate the feat in 2018 (behind the Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter, who wrapped up his streak in mid-July) and the 29th to do it in MLB history. Until Saturday, no American League hitter had completed a six-homer streak in six years.

Even setting aside the ridiculous pace at which Morales has been collecting home runs this summer, it’s been a fairly productive year for the 35-year-old first baseman/DH as he works through the second of three seasons with the Blue Jays. Through the seventh inning of Saturday’s game, he’s batting a modest .261/.339/.475 with an .814 OPS and 0.8 fWAR in 392 plate appearances.

Giants to promote Aramis Garcia

Aramis Garcia
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaAug 25, 2018, 4:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Giants are expected to promote catching prospect Aramis Garcia this weekend, according to multiple reports. Garcia will replace Buster Posey on the roster, as Posey is slated to undergo hip surgery on Monday and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Garcia, 25, was ranked no. 15 in the Giants’ system during MLB Pipeline’s midseason rankings. An average defender and hitter, he split his 2018 campaign between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento with a combined .233/.285/.381 batting line, 11 home runs and a .665 OPS through 369 plate appearances.

Of course, the starting gig won’t necessarily default to the struggling Garcia, at least not right away. Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic points out that Posey is still technically available off the bench this weekend, while backup backstop Nick Hundley is expected to see significant time behind the dish as the Giants enter the final month of the regular season. The team also has an intriguing fourth option in top prospect Joey Bart (no. 1 in the Giants’ system, no. 35 overall), though the 21-year-old is still working through his first season in Low-A Salem-Keizer and doesn’t appear to be on the cusp of getting fast-tracked to the majors anytime soon.