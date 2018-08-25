Troy Tulowitzki won’t return in 2018

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is not expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list before the end of the 2018 season, skipper John Gibbons confirmed Saturday. No further details were revealed concerning Tulowitzki’s current status, particularly with regard to a rehab assignment or an estimated timetable for his return to the team in 2019.
The 33-year-old shortstop underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in both heels back in April. He was originally slated to miss the first half of the season, but had not been cleared to play in a game by the end of July despite making progress with a running program and other baseball activities. It’s now been over a year since his last game in the majors, and he likely won’t see another one until Opening Day in 2019 (or later), assuming all goes well with his recovery over the offseason.
Tulowitzki is two years removed from his last full season in the majors. He appeared in just 66 games for the Blue Jays in 2017, batting .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs, a .678 OPS and 0.0 fWAR through 260 plate appearances before losing the second half of the season to an ankle sprain. He’s still under contract for another two years and $34 million, with a $15 million club option (and $4 million buyout) for the 2021 season.
The Royals engineered a stunning comeback on Friday night after rallying from a one-run deficit with a pair of back-to-back home runs from rookie infielders Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier. In the ninth, down by one with no outs, O’Hearn smacked a first-pitch fastball from the Indians’ Cody Allen, sending it into the left field bullpen to tie the game, 4-4. Dozier drew a 1-1 count in the next at-bat, then postmarked another solo 397-footer to right field for the walk-off.
According to Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in MLB history that any two rookies have wrapped up a win after going back-to-back in the ninth inning (or extras), and was undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights for both rookies this year. O’Hearn, 25, was brought up to the big leagues at the trade deadline and is currently batting an underwhelming .212/.281/.519 with five home runs in 57 plate appearances, while the 27-year-old Dozier has slashed .217/.275/.349 with seven homers across 269 PA. This is Dozier’s first season in the majors since 2016; the rookie third baseman missed the entire 2017 season after fracturing the hamate bone in his left wrist.
The win couldn’t have come at a more fortuitous time for the Royals, who snapped a five-game losing streak and have gone just 6-17 in August so far. They officially crested 90 losses with a when the Rays rounded out their four-game sweep on Thursday, but moments like these provide some much-needed relief as they continue to advance their full-scale rebuild this fall.
“Both of these kids, they’ve got a long way to grow, but they’ve got a nice ceiling,” manager Ned Yost told reporters after the game. “That’s what they do so well: they work so hard, they’re learning, they want to learn, they’re seeking information, and they’re getting their feet wet up here, which is fun to see.” Of course, the timeliness of the home runs worked in his favor, too; as he confided the press, he had all but run out of pitching options after deploying Brad Keller, Brian Flynn, Kevin McCarthy, Brandon Maurer and Wily Peralta and may have ended up conceding the win had he been required to stretch his bullpen beyond the ninth inning.