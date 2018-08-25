Mallex Smith
Mallex Smith hospitalized with viral infection

By Ashley VarelaAug 25, 2018, 1:09 AM EDT
Rays outfielder Mallex Smith has been hospitalized with a viral infection, the team announced Friday night. While the precise nature of the infection has not been reported, manager Kevin Cash told reporters that he doesn’t believe it’s indicative of anything serious — that is, anything severe enough to be deemed life-threatening or season-ending.

Still, the fact that Smith landed in the hospital at all is cause for some alarm, and the Rays swiftly reassigned him to the 10-day disabled list for a still-to-be-determined recovery period. The 25-year-old outfielder is in the middle of his best season to date after slashing .307/.377/.433 at the plate with 27 stolen bases and 3.1 fWAR through 426 plate appearances. This figures to be his first stint on the DL all year.

A corresponding move won’t be announced until Saturday, though Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times speculates that either right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge or outfield prospect Austin Meadows could get the nod in Smith’s place. Kittredge, 28, posted an impressive 2.74 ERA, 1.5 BB/9 and 11.2 SO/9 through 46 innings in Triple-A Durham this season. Meadows, meanwhile, is chugging along with a .316/.369/.671 batting line and six home runs since he came over from the Pirates at the trade deadline.

Joe Mauer
By Ashley VarelaAug 24, 2018, 10:47 PM EDT
Twins slugger Joe Mauer made history on Friday night after slashing a two-out single against the Athletics’ Sean Manaea in the fifth inning. The ball rolled into left field to mark Mauer’s 2,086th career hit, good for second-most in franchise history.

The 35-year-old first baseman/DH accomplished the feat in a 15-year span with the Twins, eclipsing the 2,085 hits Hall of Fame infielder Rod Carew collected with the club during the first 12 seasons of his career. Carew eventually polished off a 19-year track in the majors after scooting just beyond the 3,000-hit mark, with 3,053 knocks to his name. Mauer still needs another 219 hits to take first place from Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett, whose 2,304 hits have yet to be bested by any franchise player so far.

While Mauer’s fifth-inning single broke an important record, it wasn’t quite enough to narrow the team’s one-run deficit. Manaea induced a fly out from Logan Forsythe to bring the inning to a close, and the A’s advanced to a four-run lead following Matt Chapman‘s three-RBI blast off of Oliver Drake. The Twins currently trail 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth.